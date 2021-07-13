ECONOMY

Cyta leveraging ADVA timing tech in national synchronization network

European telecom vendor ADVA on Tuesday announced the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is leveraging its timing technology in a national synchronization network, addressing legacy timing applications and ensuring a smooth migration to precise packet timing for 5G critical services in the future.

The solution enables Cyta to meet the stringent timing requirements of next-generation services while supporting all existing mobile technologies.

ADVA’s Oscilloquartz PTP grandmaster clock and GNSS receiver technology not only enhance synchronization precision but also provide new levels of resilience and reliability.

The project was facilitated by ADVA’s partners, the ICT solutions providers GCC Computers Ltd and ADAPTIT SA, which will also provide ongoing technical support. [AP]

