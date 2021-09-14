Mobile phone bills set to drop thanks to taxation cut
The adjustment of the special tax on cell phone services as of January 1, 2022 is set to significantly reduce subscribers’ monthly bills: The government announced that the special tax on mobile services and data will be abolished next year for those aged up to 29 and reduced to 10% for all other subscribers.
That currently ranges from 12% to 20% and the industry considers it to be burdening the market unfairly, while value-added tax of 24% is also imposed on it.
“This tax constitutes a counterincentive for increasing telecommunications use,” says Giorgos Stefanopoulos, general director at the Greek Mobile Operators Association.