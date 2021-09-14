ECONOMY TAXATION

Mobile phone bills set to drop thanks to taxation cut

mobile-phone-bills-set-to-drop-thanks-to-taxation-cut

The adjustment of the special tax on cell phone services as of January 1, 2022 is set to significantly reduce subscribers’ monthly bills: The government announced that the special tax on mobile services and data will be abolished next year for those aged up to 29 and reduced to 10% for all other subscribers.

That currently ranges from 12% to 20% and the industry considers it to be burdening the market unfairly, while value-added tax of 24% is also imposed on it.

“This tax constitutes a counterincentive for increasing telecommunications use,” says Giorgos Stefanopoulos, general director at the Greek Mobile Operators Association.

Taxation
[Intime News]
