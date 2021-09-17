transactions-with-local-tax-offices-slashed

Taxpayers will need to pay far fewer visits to their local tax offices as about 250 transactions will now be made through the new myAADE platform which was launched on gov.gr Thursday, replacing the well-known Taxisnet portal that opened in 1997.

With the transactions that are already carried out electronically and those that are in the pilot stage or will be added soon, it is estimated that taxpayers, accountants and tax technicians will save 2 million hours per year and will be spared the financial cost of lost man-hours.

Using this new digital portal, taxpayers will be able, among other things, to access all digital applications of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, such as tax returns, payment schemes, real estate and vehicle taxation, myDATA e-books etc.

They will also be able to manage their account and contact information and change the details of their company, see their debts, payments and tax refunds and settle their debts, obtain VAT numbers, and a personal code number referred to as “kleidarithmos” to activate their account.

A pilot scheme also allows users to submit digital requests to the competent AADE service.

Moreover, a feature is coming soon that will allow the booking of digital appointments with an employee of the competent AADE service.

“With our new digital portal, we combine digital intelligence and emotional intelligence, in order for our digital services to be designed and offered to society through the citizen’s perspective,” said AADE head Giorgos Pitsilis, who stressed that the electronic services currently on offer are already having a significant impact.

Tellingly, according to data presented by Pitsilis, 211,000 companies have already been registered on the myDATA electronic platform, while 100 million documents have been issued.

He also noted that 8,500 companies have registered with the electronic application for issuing documents.

The Chamber of Commerce has sent a list of problems identified by accountants on the myDATA online platform which are currently being evaluated by AADE services.

Pitsilis also stated that, within 112 days, 6,385,896 declarations were submitted within the deadline. In 2020, 6,372,415 declarations were submitted in 139 days.