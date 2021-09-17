efood-wants-to-turn-delivery-staff-into-freelancers

Delivery employees were hailed as heroes during the lockdowns and the Ianos and Medea storms, but some of them are now being forced to work without proper employment status, only as external partners.

An SMS that 115 efood delivery staff received on Friday informed them that their contract will expire on September 30.

It added that their assessment had been low and therefore, “in the context of the increase of the fleet’s productivity and the broader strategy of the company, we would propose that you participate in the freelancing partnership scheme, as a freelancer. Otherwise there is no option to renew the existing contract.”