PM, Saudi minister explore wider cooperation in trade, investments

Bilateral ties were the focus of talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Wednesday.

The two sides explored ways of expanding already growing cooperation between Greece and Saudi Arabia in the areas of the economy, trade and investments.

The meeting was attended by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis.