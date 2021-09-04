PM to announce relief measures for vulnerable households, tax cuts at TIF

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to present a package of measures for the protection of vulnerable households against upcoming price hikes in energy next Saturday (Sept. 11) when he is due to outline his 2022 economic policy in a keynote speech in Thessaloniki.

He is also expected to extend into 2022 the suspension of solidarity tax payment for private sector salaried workers and freelancers and the reduction of social insurance contributions by three percentage points, while taxation rates for company earnings will be loweres to 22 pct from the current 24 pct.

The cost of all the above relief measures is estimated to exceed 1.5 billion euros.

The 2021 85th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will be held at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre between September 11-19 with health safety protocolsin place. This year’s thematic title is “Greece: Past-Present-Future”.