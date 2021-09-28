ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Larco bids not expected before November

The tender for state industry General Mining and Metallurgical Company Larco has been informally extended, state privatization fund TAIPED and the enterprise’s special administrator have decided.

That is supposed to concern the Kastoria and Evia mines that have been put up for sale by the special administrator, but it will also affect the other tender, for the leasing of the Larco factory, which TAIPED is conducting.

From an original short list of six bidders there are three left: Mytlineos, the consortium of GEK Terna with AD Holdings, and the UK’s Commodity & Mining Insight.

The binding bids are not expected before November.

