Athens Democracy Forum begins Wednesday

The 2021 Athens Democracy Forum gets under way on Wednesday and lasts until Friday.

Experts in business, economics, politics and more will explore the current state of democracy, led by the prime ministers of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Slovakia, Eduard Heger.

Other keynote speakers include Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Led by senior New York Times journalists including Steven Erlanger, Patrick Healy and Liz Alderman, this year’s comprehensive program will explore issues including trust, disinformation, the climate crisis, art as activism, surveillance capitalism and much more.

The event is free to attend live online, but registration is necessary on www.athensdemocracyforum.com.

