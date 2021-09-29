ATHEX: Mytilineos, OTE bolster stock market

This time the Greek bourse had a pleasant surprise for the patient investors who waited until the end of trading: A sudden buying spree during the closing auctions, bolstered also by a very positive report by Moody’s on the country’s national debt, gave the benchmark the impetus it required on Wednesday to revert to an upward course and close at the day’s high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 866.35 points, adding 0.73% to Tuesday’s 860.03 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.79% to end at 2,093.27 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.54%.

The banks index declined 0.78%, as Alpha parted with 1.35%, National eased 0.79% and Eurobank gave up 0.64%, while Piraeus earned 0.51%.

The blue chip outperformers were Mytilineos (up 4.35%), OTE telecom (4.11%), and Jumbo and GEK Terna (both 2.16%).

In total 42 stocks reported gains, 51 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 51 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €48.51 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 67.22 points.