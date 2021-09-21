ATHEX: Stock market lacks vigor for rebound

The Greek stock market’s reaction on Tuesday to Monday’s steep decline was too feeble to pique investor interest, and it was only in the closing auctions that a marginal decline was averted, with the intervention of the bourse’s biggest stock in capitalization terms – Coca-Cola HBC. The partial recovery of the New York market last night should help Athinon Avenue post a more credible rebound on Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.33 points, adding 0.25% to Monday’s 892.13 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.23% to end up at 2,160.65 points.

The banks index improved 0.70%, with Piraeus rising 2.63% and National growing 1.97%, as Alpha slipped 0.09% and Eurobank stayed put.

CCHBC earned 2.37% and Jumbo collected 1.89%, while Public Power Corporation lost 2.99%.

In total 60 stocks reported gains, 48 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €76.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.54% to close at 66.37 points.