ATHEX: Mixed day with small index gains

The Greek stock market once again on Monday followed in the footsteps of its eurozone peers that made no secret of their satisfaction with the German election result. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue managed to notch up some moderate gains even though the majority of stocks as well as the mid-caps index headed lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 875.43 points, adding 0.27% to Friday’s 873.10 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.29% to end at 2,113.49 points, but mid-caps contracted 0.65%.

The banks index advanced 1.39%, as Piraeus earned 2.41%, Eurobank collected 2.34% and Alpha grabbed 1.54%, while National slipped 0.89%. Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor rose 3.28% and Hellenic Petroleum improved 2.14%, as Viohalco parted with 2.47%, GEK Terna conceded 1.97%, Titan Cement gave up 1.96% and OPAP declined 1.72%.

In total 43 stocks secured gains, 53 took losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.6 million euros, down from last Friday’s €97.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.92% to close at 66.63 points.