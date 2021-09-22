ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market in search of direction

athex-stock-market-in-search-of-direction

Athinon Avenue failed to follow the European trend and register gains on Wednesday, as its ups and downs showed it was clearly in search of direction. The majority of stocks as well as the banks and mid-caps indexes headed higher though, and daily turnover stayed above 60 million euros.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.30 points, shedding less than 0.01% from Monday’s 894.33 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.15% to end at 2,157.49 points, as mid-caps expanded 1.04%.

The banks index improved 0.52%, as Alpha increased 0.98%, National grew 0.83% and Eurobank collected 0.14%. Piraeus parted with 0.36%.

Among the rest of the blue chips, ElvalHalcor augmented 3.45%, Hellenic Exchanges grabbed 1.81%, Motor Oil earned 1.50%, while Terna Energy gave up 1.52% and Jumbo sank 1.14%.

In total 64 stocks posted gains, 43 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €60.2 million, down from Tuesday’s €78.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.17% to close at 66.26 points.

