ATHEX: Bourse gives up 6.26% in September

Thursday was one of those rare sessions when the blue chip index went up but the benchmark came down, serving as evidence of the clear lack of direction observed at the local bourse over the last few weeks. September has ended with the main index conceding 6.26%, though in the first three quarters of the year it earned 6.97%.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 865.34 points, shedding 0.12% from Wednesday’s 866.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.09% to end at 2,095.08 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.64%.

The banks index advanced 0.17%, thanks to National growing 1.60% and Piraeus adding 0.36%, just as Alpha lost 0.45%, Eurobank slipped 0.02% and mid-cap Attica Bank slumped 24.38%.

OPAP rose 2.92%, Aegean Air added 2.77% and PPC climbed 2.50%, as Viohalco lost 3.71%.

In total 47 stocks recorded gains, 51 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.6 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €51 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 67.22 points.