Companies that merge will pay 30% less income tax for three years

The new bill on mergers, transformations and cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises, submitted late on Thursday for consultation, contains tax incentives in the form of a 30% cut in corporate income tax for three years.

This will also apply to personal enterprises turning into any other form of company, as well as mergers involving personal enterprises with the aim of creating a new legal entity.

The bill also offers merging and cooperating companies low-interest loans from the Greece 2.0 package, as the development of economies of scale is one of the eligibility criteria for such credit.