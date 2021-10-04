2022-draft-budget-to-be-submitted-to-parliament

The 2022 draft budget is expected to be submitted to the Parliament on Monday.

The draft budget will include a series of tax relief and other measures aimed at bolstering households, as announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) last month.

It will include a growth forecast of 6.1 percent, exceeding initial estimates for the course of the Greek economy.

The final text of the 2022 budget is to be submitted to Parliament at the end of November.