shipowner-highlights-role-of-yachting-in-greek-tourism

“We aspire to make Greek yachting the number one in the world, in the same way as the country’s oceangoing shipping industry is,” Greek shipowner George Prokopiou said on Monday.

His company, Olympic Marine SA, organized the first Olympic Yacht Show, which took place this week, in cooperation with ONDECK Events.

The fair, which featured medium-sized and large yachts, also offered Prokopiou the opportunity to call on the government to speed up “all forms of licensing as there are huge delays,” before underscoring that “yachting constitutes a large and rapidly expanding aspect of the Greek tourism industry, which brings high-quality tourism into our country.”