ECONOMY

Shipowner highlights role of yachting in Greek tourism

shipowner-highlights-role-of-yachting-in-greek-tourism

“We aspire to make Greek yachting the number one in the world, in the same way as the country’s oceangoing shipping industry is,” Greek shipowner George Prokopiou said on Monday.

His company, Olympic Marine SA, organized the first Olympic Yacht Show, which took place this week, in cooperation with ONDECK Events.

The fair, which featured medium-sized and large yachts, also offered Prokopiou the opportunity to call on the government to speed up “all forms of licensing as there are huge delays,” before underscoring that “yachting constitutes a large and rapidly expanding aspect of the Greek tourism industry, which brings high-quality tourism into our country.”

Tourism
READ MORE
tourism-takings-set-to-climb-to-10-billion-euros
TOURISM

Tourism takings set to climb to 10 billion euros

short-term-rentals-outperform-hotels
PROPERTY

Short-term rentals outperform hotels

[Intime News]
ECONOMY

Kikilias in Paris for tourism exhibition

talks-focus-on-drawing-more-israeli-tourists-to-greece
ECONOMY

Talks focus on drawing more Israeli tourists to Greece

ECONOMY

Greece, Slovakia to cooperate in niche tourism

high-occupancy-rates-this-fall
TOURISM

High occupancy rates this fall