plan-for-5g-corridors-on-highways

The “Greece 2.0” funds won’t just cover the essential requirements of the country for its digital transition, they’ll also provide for digital instruments, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday.

Speaking at the E-Kyklos conference “Greece After,” he cited “5G corridors along national highways” for motorists as an example of desired tools.

At the event, former energy minister Yiannis Maniatis said, “alongside pipeline diplomacy, we should also consider cable diplomacy” with the EuroAsia interconnector between the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli power grids, and another project connecting North Africa’s wealth of solar power through Egypt with Greece and mainland Europe. That would elevate Greece’s geopolitical significance further, he commented.

The conference concludes on Tuesday, including a debate on the “Post-Afghanistan Reconstruction of the West,” sponsored by NATO’s Public Diplomacy Division. It features conversations in English with Eurasia Group Senior Adviser David Gordon and Financial Times columnist Edward Luce.

Acting president of the German Marshall Fund of the US Ian Lesser will be discussing “The New Major Dilemmas for Europe.”