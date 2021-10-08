event-asks-whether-crisis-is-the-new-normal

The E-Kyklos think tank is set to hold its fifth consecutive annual conference under the title “Greece After,” in collaboration with Symeon G. Tsomokos SA (organizers of the Delphi Economic Forum). The conference, “Ellada Meta V,” which will be held on Monday and Tuesday, October 11-12, will focus on the following question: “From crisis to normality, or crisis as normality?”

The event will feature 98 speakers and participants, including Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras. Split into five sections, the two-day conference will take place in a hybrid form, in person and online.

The first section is dedicated to the position of Greece facing new challenges with a major impact on every future aspect: climate change, artificial intelligence and the risk of an ongoing health crisis.

The subject of the second section is the objective of inclusiveness. Currently, the Greek economy is amid crisis, recovery, new inequalities and transformation. The plan for the utilization of European resources (not just the NGEU recovery fund, but also the new NSRF and the new CAP) will be discussed, and the emerging fiscal and financial framework more generally, as well as the ways new opportunities are being seized by large competitive enterprises and also by small, very small and medium-sized enterprises, both in traditional industries and new technology sectors.

The third section deals with the strategic reorganization of the West following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the role of NATO and repercussions for the Mediterranean and the Balkans. The aim of the discussion is to subsequently recontextualize critical questions of Greek foreign and security policy.

The fourth section focuses on the EU’s new dilemmas and analyzes the importance that the debate on the future of Europe practically and directly has for Greece.

The fifth section is centered on the social and political context and framework. It discusses the changes that have recently taken place in the social stratification, the representativeness and resilience of the political system, and the impact, on the one hand, of the new, increasingly stricter, versions of “political correctness,” and, on the other, the more aggressive forms of irrationality.

