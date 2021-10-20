‘Greeks Are Back’ conference on Thursday

The first “The Greeks Are Back” conference is taking place on Thursday in Athens, with 50 Greek senior executives from more than 40 large multinationals based in 12 countries.

It is the first time that high-level executives from large multinationals are coming to a structured conference in Greece to share their experiences and suggestions on how the country can improve its attractiveness as an investment destination, according to its organizers. The event will include plenary discussions that will discuss ways of improving Greece’s attractiveness in the following areas: Green Investment, Tax Framework, Talent Attraction, Innovation and Research & Development, Digital Transformation and the Silver Economy.

All proposals will be incorporated into a concise paper titled “Initiatives for Foreign Investments in Greece,” which will be distributed to the government, the political parties, the Parliament, institutions and media, among others.

The conference will be attended by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Alternate Minister for Development and Investment Nikos Papathanasis, Enterprise Greece Chairman Ioannis Smyrlis and Hellenic Federation of Enterprises President Dimitris Papalexopoulos. L’Oreal Chairman Jean-Paul Agon and Japan Tobacco International CFO Vassilis Vovos will also address the conference.

Organizing company Public Affairs & Networks CEO Andreas Yannopoulos, the founder of “The Greeks Are Back” initiative, said: “These 50 high-ranking executives are especially useful to Greece because of the positions they hold and the countries where they are located. They have accumulated valuable knowledge and experience and have a global view of business and economic activity. This accumulated knowledge, in combination with their enduring desire to return value to their homeland and contribute to its economic progress, is what ‘The Greeks Are Back’ aspires to put at the disposal of the relevant stakeholders.”

The conference is supported by diaNEOsis and Enterprise Greece as strategic sponsors, DLA Piper, KPMG, Pfizer, Polygreen, Trasys/NRB, and AbbVie as sponsors, the Coca-Cola Company, Eren, and JTI as supporters, as well as Aegean Airlines as the air transport sponsor.

For more information, visit www.greeksareback.gr.