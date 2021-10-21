Ferreira: Greece pioneers recovery programs

European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira congratulated Greece on Wednesday for leading the way in the tabling and approval of Recovery Fund programs and setting the pace for all of Europe.

She made the comments while speaking at an online press conference during the Olympia Forum II, which this year is focusing on unleashing the potential of cities and regions.

In order for the word cohesion to have any meaning, Ferreira pointed out, no region or citizen should be left behind.

“The participation of all, and especially of the young,” is essential in the huge effort for the recovery of European and national economies, she said.

Concluding, Ferreira repeated that the major challenge was ensuring participation in the modernization of the economy, from smart specialization to green local growth, noting that this effort demands greater participation than ever.

“All the stakeholders must be engaged, and primarily the young,” she said.