greece-records-drop-in-unemployment-in-september

Registered unemployment eased to 935,301 people in September, of whom 574,262 (61.40%) were long-term jobless.

Men accounted for 34.36% of registered unemployment and women for the remaining 65.64%, the Manpower Organization (OAED) said this week.

The number of registered unemployed people not seeking jobs totaled 11,991 in September, of whom 35.39% were men and 64.61% women.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits was 137,197 in September.

Registered unemployment was down 4.96% compared with August 2021, while in comparison with September 2020, registered unemployment was down 8.07%.