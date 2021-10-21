untested-private-sector-workers-face-fine

Private sector employees who have not had a Covid-19 vaccination and have to be present at their workplace face a fine of 300 euros if they come to work without a recent negative PCR or rapid test result, according to a new joint ministerial decision published in the Government Gazette.

The following people must have been tested before going to work: all private sector workers (who are unvaccinated or have not contracted the coronavirus over the last six months) in dependent employment or work experience, those benefiting from Manpower Organization (OAED) programs and working at local authorities, and students at universities, colleges and other public or private tuition institutions for those aged over 17 years.

The PCR or rapid tests must be administered once a week (some professional categories require two weekly tests), on any day of the week, at the employee’s expense, and are valid for the next seven days. The tests may be done at private clinics, private doctors or even pharmacies.

Vaccinated workers and those who have had the virus at some point in the last six months may need to produce a relevant certificate at any time.