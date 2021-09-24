over-11-000-jobs-lost-in-food-service-last-month

For the first time this year, August showed a negative balance between hirings and departures, leading to the loss of 9,875 jobs last month, the Labor Ministry’s Ergani database showed on Friday.

Compared to August 2020, the shortfall amounts to 14,217 jobs, as that month there had been a surplus of 4,342 jobs. That negative development came in a month when the tourism season was at its peak.

However, it also coincided with the expiry of the period during which companies were banned from reducing their staff as a condition for collecting cheap state loans (the “Deposit To Be Returned”). Food service lost 11,216 jobs.