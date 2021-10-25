ECONOMY REAL ESTATE

Southern Attica rental rates soar as property snapped up

southern-attica-rental-rates-soar-as-property-snapped-up

Holidaymakers from Greece and abroad, digital nomads and new residents have sent long- and short-term rental rates soaring on the Attica seafront, with hikes of up to more than 70% against the pre-pandemic period.

AirDNA data for September showed that the Lavreotiki area in southern Attica saw a 77% jump in short-term rates from two years earlier, with supply shrinking 31%. Saronida, Anavyssos and Palaia Fokaia had a 66% rise for short-term renting.

Spitogatos Property Index data showed long-term rates rise annually 38.3% in July-September at Anavyssos and 26% at Palaia Fokaia.

