Corfu sixth best destination in the world for buying a holiday home

Corfu has made the top 10 of the best locations for buying a holiday home, ranking sixth in the world, according to a study by Australian-based Compare the Market.

The Ionian island secured overall marks of 6.28 out of 10.

The factors analyzed and Corfu’s scores were: things to do, 74/10,000 people; restaurants, 1,322/10,000 people; crime index score, 19.45; average monthly cost of living, 2,508 euros for a family of four; average property rate, €1,420/sq.m.; average temperature, 17.2 degrees; and average monthly rainfall, 85 mm.

The chart, topped by Venice with 6.92 points, also included Paphos in second place and Larnaca in ninth. 

