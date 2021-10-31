ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Construction giants vie for Elliniko contracts

construction-giants-vie-for-elliniko-contracts

The construction market is eagerly awaiting the first concession of significant infrastructure projects for the Elliniko development over the first half of the month.

Already Lamda Development, which owns the project, has invited five major Greek groups (GEK Terna, Ellaktor, Avax, Mytilineos and Intrakat) to submit offers for projects worth 250 million euros.

The final decision is expected within a few days. Bids will concern primary infrastructure such as sewage, water and electricity networks, roads and sidewalks and anti-flood and port works.

The same suitors will also vie for the construction of Marina Tower.

[InTime News]
[Shutterstock]
