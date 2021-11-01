ECONOMY

Electronic bookkeeping goes into force, with grace period

electronic-bookkeeping-goes-into-force-with-grace-period

As of Monday, enterprises and freelance professionals have to use electronic books, but they have been granted a grace period of two months, as there will be no fines imposed until the end of the year. 

Professionals and companies must issue and transfer their invoices through the MyData platform to the online systems of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue. 

However, professionals with an annual turnover below 50,000 euros may also use the “timologio” platform, which is provided free of charge by the IAPR.

Economy
READ MORE
consumer-confidence-slumps-to-eight-month-low
ECONOMY

Consumer confidence slumps to eight-month low

fall-sales-start-black-friday-set-for-november-26
ECONOMY

Fall sales start, Black Friday set for November 26

[Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]
PUBLIC PROJECTS

Public contracts watchdog abolished

inflation-eats-into-savings
ECONOMY

Inflation eats into savings

construction-giants-vie-for-elliniko-contracts
PRIVATIZATION

Construction giants vie for Elliniko contracts

cosmetics-industry-enjoying-a-rebound-this-year
ECONOMY

Cosmetics industry enjoying a rebound this year