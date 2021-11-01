Electronic bookkeeping goes into force, with grace period

As of Monday, enterprises and freelance professionals have to use electronic books, but they have been granted a grace period of two months, as there will be no fines imposed until the end of the year.

Professionals and companies must issue and transfer their invoices through the MyData platform to the online systems of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

However, professionals with an annual turnover below 50,000 euros may also use the “timologio” platform, which is provided free of charge by the IAPR.