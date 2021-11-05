Israel top investor in Greek tourism and real estate, ambassador says

Israel is a top investor in the Greek tourism and real estate markets, Israeli Ambassador to Greece Yossi Amrani told the Thessaloniki Summit 2021 on Thursday.

Referring specifically to the real estate market, Amrani pointed out that large Israeli companies are making significant investments in Greece, including in the hotel sector.

He noted, however, that he would like to see Greek and Israeli entrepreneurs and scientists “work together in joint ventures in the science, research and development sectors.”

Amrani also called the energy collaboration among Greece, Cyprus and Israel “a strategic game-changer, in the long term.”

The Thessaloniki Summit 2021, which is organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) in cooperation with the Delphi Economic Forum, ends Friday