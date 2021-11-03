ECONOMY BUSINESS

Sunlight’s state-subsidized 105 million-euro investment approved

sunlight-s-state-subsidized-105-million-euro-investment-approved

The Development Ministry has approved an investment of 105.26 million euros in battery producer Sunlight, including the creation of a research and development center in Athens and a pilot line for the production of innovative lithium batteries.

The investment is part of the European Project of Common Interest (PCI) named EuBatIn (European Battery Innovation) and will be subsidized by the state with €49.9 million. This will come from the Public Investments Projects and the remaining €55.36 million from the company’s capital.

The new R&D center will complement the one operating in Xanthi, northern Greece.

Business Technology
READ MORE
shipping-sector-meets-innovation
TECHNOLOGY

Shipping sector meets innovation

veremis-takes-part-in-softone-acquisition
ECONOMY

Veremis takes part in SoftOne acquisition

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

Greek PM joins inauguration of Lamda Hellix Data Center

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Celonis buys Greek startup Lenses.io

cities-nurturing-startups
ECONOMY

Cities nurturing startups

young-people-driving-new-ecosystems-in-cities-amcham-chief-says
ECONOMY

Young people driving new ecosystems in cities, AmCham chief says