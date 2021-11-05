sani-ikos-to-invest-125-mln-euros-in-new-hotel-complex-near-hania

The Sani/Ikos group announced on Thursday the acquisition of a total area of 200,000 square meters at the gulf of Kissamos, near Hania, for the creation of the first hotel complex under the Ikos resorts brand on Crete.

The 125 million-euro investment of Ikos Kissamos will offer guests 400 rooms, bungalows and villas stretching along a seafront of 600 meters. Construction will begin in 2023, with the resort slated for opening in May 2025. The group acquired and merged 30 plots to achieve this area.

The hotel group’s investment is projected to create 750 jobs bolster tourism on the island.