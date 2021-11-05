ECONOMY

Piraeus container port workers call off strike after deal with Cosco

Workers at Piers II and III at Piraeus Port called off their 48-hour strike, which was due to begin on Friday, but said they will resume mobilizations if Cosco Shipping does not keep up its end of the agreement, the president of the Union of Piraeus Port Dock Container Workers (ENEDEP), Markos Bekris said on Friday.

Apart from an investigation into the causes of a recent labor accident that killed one of the union’s members, ENEDEP has also demanded a health and safety committee, an end to back-to-back shifts (two full shifts with just eight hours rest in-between) and 12-hour shifts, and the signing of a collective labor agreement, among others.

Cosco Shipping has accepted doing away with back-to-back shifts, agreed with the creation of a health committee with a workers’ representative in it, and accepted raising the number of employees on shift from four to five.

Freight containers are seen at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, in a file photo. Out of the 25 million smaller companies in the European Union, only 26% exported their goods or services in 2019, and most stayed within the European markets. [AP]
