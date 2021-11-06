ECONOMY

Elvalhalcor to issue 250 million euros bond loan

An Elvalhalcor extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on Friday approved a board plan to issue a common, interest-bearing, unsecured bond loan worth up to 250 million euros. The seven-year bond loan will be listed for trading on the Athens Stock Exchange. 

The shareholders’ meeting authorized the board of directors of the company to finalize the definite terms of the bond loan and to take all legal and material actions that are or will be deemed necessary or expedient, in order to complete the issuance, offer and listing of the bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange.

The meeting also announced the election of a member of the board of directors of the company, as a temporary independent non-executive member, in replacement of a resigned independent non-executive member.

[AMNA]

