Developers and investors going ‘green’ in office spaces

Buildings with bioclimatic features and a small environmental footprint are becoming a priority for institutional investors, both in the domestic and the international real estate market.

The reason for this interest is the higher rental rates they can fetch, by up to 10%, compared to conventional buildings.

Given the desire of multinationals to be housed in ‘green buildings’ and the shortage of such office spaces in Greece, supply is instantly covered by demand, and usually with reliable tenants.

Developers and investors are adjusting their portfolios to these new developments so as to cover the shortfall in the local real estate market.