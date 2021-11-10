ECONOMY PROPERTY

Developers and investors going ‘green’ in office spaces

developers-and-investors-going-green-in-office-spaces

Buildings with bioclimatic features and a small environmental footprint are becoming a priority for institutional investors, both in the domestic and the international real estate market.

The reason for this interest is the higher rental rates they can fetch, by up to 10%, compared to conventional buildings.

Given the desire of multinationals to be housed in ‘green buildings’ and the shortage of such office spaces in Greece, supply is instantly covered by demand, and usually with reliable tenants.

Developers and investors are adjusting their portfolios to these new developments so as to cover the shortfall in the local real estate market.

Property
READ MORE
long-delayed-luxury-revamp-of-former-athens-airport-to-start-in-february
ECONOMY

Long-delayed luxury revamp of former Athens airport to start in February

alpha-bank-realty-scheme-woos-10-bidders
BUSINESS

Alpha Bank realty scheme woos 10 bidders

house-prices-continue-to-rise
ECONOMY

House prices continue to rise

new-property-tax-rates-to-be-released-in-december
ECONOMY

New property tax rates to be released in December

athens-the-2022-commercial-property-capital-of-europe
REAL ESTATE

Athens, the 2022 commercial property capital of Europe

corfu-sixth-best-destination-in-the-world-for-buying-a-holiday-home
PROPERTY

Corfu sixth best destination in the world for buying a holiday home