PM: No shutdown of social, economic activity

A woman is checked for her Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to enter a shop in Athens, Greece, Saturday. As of Saturday, all unvaccinated people are obliged to display a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons and the only exceptions concern supermarkets, shops selling food, pharmacies and places of worship. [AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again ruled out a firebreak lockdown amid rising coronavirus infections.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of the country’s retail and foodservice sector at the Maximos Mansion on Monday, Mitsotakis vowed that “there will be no shutdown of economic and social activity.”

“Vaccinated persons will not be deprived of their freedoms,” he said.

During the meeting, the conservative premier also praised both sectors for their compliance with the latest, stricter safety measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Policing is not enough to ensure the success of the measures announced by the authorities, Mitsotakis said. “We also need cooperation; and this appears to have been forged by means of persuasion,” he said.

Kathimerini reported on Sunday that although new measures just came into force on Saturday, officials are already considering a Plan B in case coronavirus cases continue to increase.