NEWS PANDEMIC

Reopening after Easter, with caveats

Outdoor dining to resume following holidays, while domestic travel will be back mid-May

reopening-after-easter-with-caveats
In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 file photo, a man sprays water at umbrellas outside a tavern at Plaka district, in Athens, as the restaurant prepares for reopening. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

A resumption of activities such as outdoor dining and countrywide travel will take place after Easter, provided there is no surge in the spread of the pandemic, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in a televised appearance on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis acknowledged that the number of new coronavirus cases has stabilized “at a high level” and that the majority of patients now being intubated had not been vaccinated, pleading with his audience to get inoculated as soon as possible.

Mitsotakis made it clear that the customary Easter exodus of city dwellers to the countryside and their family villages will not be allowed, for a second consecutive year.

But, on Easter Monday, May 3, restaurants, bars and cafes will be allowed to operate – but patrons will have to sit outside. A week later, on May 10, elementary and junior high schools will reopen and, on May 15, domestic travel will be allowed again, coinciding with the launch of the tourist season, which the government is eager, even desperate, to see succeed, even more so than last year.

Also, the curfew will be shortened to 6 hours daily, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., from the current eight (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.).

Self-testing will be a major part of this opening: It will be mandatory for employees in the catering sector, for students and for unvaccinated visitors. Mitsotakis cited vaccinations, self-testing and the warmer weather as the country’s “big weapons” that will make the reopening possible.

Easter celebrations will be slightly more relaxed than last year: There is still a limit on the number of people that can attend Sunday’s traditional festive dinner in one location – 12 from two families if it is held outside, nine if it is inside. Also, the traditional Easter vigil will culminate at 9 p.m. on Saturday instead of midnight. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said attendees at church services must wear a double mask.

On Wednesday, 3,015 new coronavirus cases were registered, along with 86 deaths, while 831 patients were intubated. The National Health System is still under pressure, which has led to a 20-day extension in the requisition of private clinics.

The main leftist opposition SYRIZA party said the government had finally followed its recommendations, although it still considers the reopening too slow, while socialist KINAL criticized Mitsotakis for what it sees as his inconsistency.

Religion Coronavirus Food
READ MORE
greece-aims-to-reopen-restaurants-next-month-state-minister-says
NEWS

Greece aims to reopen restaurants next month, state minister says

takeaway-ban-taken-back
NEWS

Takeaway ban taken back

food-bank-donations-rose-during-lockdown
NEWS

Food bank donations rose during lockdown

bars-restaurants-might-be-told-to-close-earlier-to-halt-virus-spread-minister-says
NEWS

Bars, restaurants might be told to close earlier to halt virus spread, minister says

greece-to-start-j-amp-038-j-vaccinations-on-may-5-appointments-for-30-39s-open-april-27
NEWS

Greece to start J&J vaccinations on May 5; appointments for 30-39s open April 27

[Reuters]
NEWS

Health authorities announce 3,015 new coronavirus cases