ECONOMY

Turkish lira slides to new low after jump in US inflation

turkish-lira-slides-to-new-low-after-jump-in-us-inflation
[AP]

The Turkish lira slid to a record low against the US dollar again Thursday after a surge in US consumer prices inflamed concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push to cut interest rates.

The lira dropped to an all-time low of 9.97 against the dollar early Thursday before settling at around 9.93 against the US currency. The Turkish currency has lost some 25% of its value since the start of the year.

The lira’s slump came after US consumer prices jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1990, according to the US Labor Department. The increase was 0.9% from September to October.

Erdogan has long been pressing for lower borrowing rates to boost growth. Economists generally view higher interest rates as a curb on inflation, but the Turkish president has repeatedly argued that high interest rates cause prices to increase.

Despite rising inflation, Turkey’s Central Bank has cut the main interest rate by 3 percentage points to 16% from 19% since September, compounding a long run of losses. Turkey’s official inflation rate hit 19.9% in October.

Earlier this year, Erdogan fired the previous Central Bank governor after he raised interest rates in a bid to tame inflation. [AP]

Turkey Markets
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece and Turkey to attend Paris Libya summit

[AP]
NEWS

EU extends Turkey sanctions regime over East Med drilling for one year

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets supporters at a Republic Day ceremony at the mausoleum of modern Turkey’s founder, Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, on Friday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Jerusalem Institute notes Ankara threat

TB2 drone of Turkish drone-maker Baykar is seen at a stand during the first day of SAHA EXPO Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, November 10, 2021 [Reuters/Umit Bektas]
NEWS

Turkish defense firm to test sea-based drones as orders swell

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan files lawsuit against Greek newspaper