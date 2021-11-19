bar-set-high-for-2nd-greeks-are-back-forum

The second annual Greeks Are Back Conference will take place on November 23, 2022, at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel, its organizers announced this week.

The centerpiece of The Greeks Are Back is a conference of Greek senior executives who work abroad, in which they discuss and put forward specific proposals for the improvement of the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.

The first Greeks Are Back Conference took place on October 21 and drew 50 Greek senior executives from more than 40 large multinational companies in 12 different countries. During the conference, they offered concrete proposals for improving Greece’s framework for foreign investment.

All proposals from the first conference are available in a concise paper titled “Initiative for Foreign Investments in Greece,” which has been distributed to the government, political parties, the Parliament, institutions and media, among others.

The CEO of the organizing company, Public Affairs and Networks, Andreas Yannopoulos, said: “The comments and impressions of all those who participated in the first conference were extremely positive. Therefore, the bar is already set high for the future. Equally high, however, are both our commitment as organizers and, above all, I would say, the support and willingness of Greek senior executives abroad and company sponsors to participate and support. All this gives us confidence that we will have an even better 2nd The Greeks Are Back Conference in November 2022.”

Organizers say the objectives of the Greeks Are Back initiative are:

• To provide the Greek state with direct knowledge of how the leadership of multinational companies evaluate Greece’s policies to attract foreign investment.

• To enable Greece to adopt other countries’ best practices in attracting foreign investment, through the knowledge and experience of Greek senior executives working abroad.

• To enable the state to mobilize Greek senior executives abroad and provide them with the appropriate policies and tools to promote Greece within their companies as an investment destination.

• To enable Greek senior executives of multinational companies abroad to submit policy proposals to the state, in order to improve the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.