ATHEX: Concerns send index to six-week low

The clouds of concern over the Covid-19 pandemic were evident on Wednesday at Athinon Avenue, with additional worries about the course of the Turkish economy rippling across the Aegean to the local market too. Most Greek stocks sustained a drop on top of Monday’s decline, leading the benchmark to a six-week low after its fourth straight session of losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 889.58 points, shedding 0.60% from Tuesday’s 894.94 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.54%, ending at 2,133.09 points.

The banks index fell 1.41%, with Eurobank dropping 1.60%, National parting with 0.97%, Piraeus giving up 0.72% and Alpha conceding 0.41%.

Titan Cement sank 1.66%, Piraeus Port Authority lost 1.65% and Hellenic Petroleum shrank 1.48%, while Sarantis improved 1.31% and Jumbo rebounded 0.80%.

In total 37 stocks recorded gains, 50 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €79.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61% to close at 67.33 points.