over-23-000-outstanding-tax-and-customs-cases-in-courts

Judicial delays are one of the main reasons many investors stay away from Greece.

At the last time of counting 23,746 tax and customs cases were pending at administrative courts of first instance and appeals and the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court.

For almost 40% of them, no date has been set for their hearing yet. Legal sources reveal there are cases that have stagnated for as long as a decade.

That miserable reality not only damages the taxpayers who are expecting vindication, but also the state, as there are many fraudsters who resort to courts to gain time and delay the payment of dues.