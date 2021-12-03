ECONOMY

Black Friday ebusiness sales jump in 2021

Online sales during the Black Friday period were up compared with the rest of the year, a survey by Generation Y – International eBusiness Hub revealed on Thursday.

The survey showed that online sales by e-shops jumped 119% on average compared with the average turnover in 2021, with the number of visits rising by up to 60%.

The clothing/footwear sector recorded the biggest increase (170%), followed by sports items (100%) and pharmacies (60%).

The average value of the purchase basket was up by 3.5%, while the conversion rate during this year’s Black Friday event was up compared with the rest of the year.

