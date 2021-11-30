ECONOMY RETAIL

Black Friday turnover seen at up to 85% of that in 2019

black-friday-turnover-seen-at-up-to-85-of-that-in-2019

Turnover this Black Friday – that this year was not confined to November 26 but started as early as November 18 for electrical and electronic goods – is estimated to have come up to 85% of that two years ago – i.e. in November 2019.

That estimate appears to confirm the forecasts for an increase in turnover compared to last year (when the country was in its second lockdown), but still lower than in the pre-pandemic years.

Even so, the final estimate is expected in the next few days, while several supermarkets have joined the annual promotional event which they are continuing until Tuesday.

Retail
READ MORE
[AP]
ECONOMY

Christmas season shopping hours are out

grocery-shopping-goes-online
ONLINE COMMERCE

Grocery shopping goes online

market-braces-for-black-friday
RETAIL

Market braces for Black Friday

ECONOMY

More food price hikes to come

inflation-hits-a-decade-high
ECONOMY

Inflation hits a decade high

A woman is checked for her Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to enter a shop in Athens, Greece, Saturday. As of Saturday, all unvaccinated people are obliged to display a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons and the only exceptions concern supermarkets, shops selling food, pharmacies and places of worship. [AP]
CORONAVIRUS

PM: No shutdown of social, economic activity