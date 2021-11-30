Black Friday turnover seen at up to 85% of that in 2019

Turnover this Black Friday – that this year was not confined to November 26 but started as early as November 18 for electrical and electronic goods – is estimated to have come up to 85% of that two years ago – i.e. in November 2019.

That estimate appears to confirm the forecasts for an increase in turnover compared to last year (when the country was in its second lockdown), but still lower than in the pre-pandemic years.

Even so, the final estimate is expected in the next few days, while several supermarkets have joined the annual promotional event which they are continuing until Tuesday.