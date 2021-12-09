supporting-tourism-in-wintertime

Extending the tourism season in Greece and supporting winter and city-break destinations is a strategic goal for the Tourism Ministry, Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday in statements to public broadcaster ERT, predicting that this goal will be achieved.

He reiterated that the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) campaign for winter destinations in all the Greek regions will be released in a few days, noting that this was being done for the first time ever. He also pointed to plans for a campaign to promote short city-break holidays in Athens, Thessaloniki and other major cities around the country.

Referring to Tuesday’s decision at the ECOFIN Council, allowing for the reduction of value-added tax rates by up to 30% on all the Greek islands, the minister stressed that it was very important news, bringing added value to the tourism product.

For the new year, the former health minister pointed out that health safety will once again be the number one prerequisite for travel in 2022. “All countries are in tough competition but we have the pole position due to our actions and organization as regards health safety rules over the last two years,” Kikilias said.