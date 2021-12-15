survey-shows-psychological-effect-of-lockdowns

Anxiety, anger, depression, loneliness and pessimism are some of the most common sentiments that workers experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns, according to a survey by Ernst & Young Greece this year.

The most serious effects were observed among young people, women, and workers without children, while in some cases the negative psychological effect has turned into physical consequences, with some extreme cases considering ending their own lives.

Over a third of participants in the survey (35%) said they felt melancholic and pessimistic about the future. Over two in three (68%) felt anxiety and 18% felt fear. Out of the 1,232 participants, 14 admitted they had considered suicide.

This condition has in many cases translated into physical suffering too, with symptoms such as dizziness, sickness and even difficulty in breathing and chest pains for one in every 10.

The problems were greater among women, who showed a higher occurrence of anxiety, depression and physical symptoms compared to male participants in the survey. This may be because women often had to balance professional obligations with child care.