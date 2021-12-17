greece-reforming-public-maritime-education

Greek shipping’s international standing means it has the opportunity to attract young people to the sector to meet the large problem of unemployment, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Giannis Plakiotakis told the seventh annual Hellenic Entrepreneurs Association (EENE) Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Plakiotakis added that public maritime education in Greece is being reformed and a new institutional framework will be presented in 2022.

Addressing young people, he said that living conditions are vastly improved compared to the past.

The minister also said that oceangoing shipping has still been producing profits during the last two years, unlike coastal shipping, which has registered over 150 million euros’ worth of losses.

He also revealed that during the last two years the ministry has been working on attracting more ships to the Greek registry and digitizing shipping overall.