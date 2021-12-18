ECONOMY ENERGY

Industrialists say gov’t hasn’t protected them from energy hikes

Greek industries are particularly concerned about the uncontrolled leap in energy costs and are expressing their disappointment at the government’s inability to take the necessary measures that would protect their competitiveness.

“Our country did not have any quick reflexes. There are studies out there describing how every country has reacted and Greece ranked last. Greek manufacturing has to be prioritized as it has the economy’s greatest multipliers,” said Michalis Stasinopoulos, president of the Hellenic Production-Industry Roundtable for Growth and board member at Viohalco, at the Hellenic Entrepreneurs Association (EENE) Economic Forum on Wednesday.

