two-attica-sewerage-plant-tenders-in-the-pipeline

The Athens Water and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) is expected to launch two tenders to build wastewater processing plants near the capital’s eastern coast, at Rafina and Marathonas, within the first half of 2022.

According to an announcement by the company, construction of the sewerage network leading to the two locations has already commenced.

The public utility is also planning a third tender to connect the Municipality of Saronikos to the biological waste treatment plant at Koropi and a fourth for an architectural project to bring all of EYDAP’s services under one roof.