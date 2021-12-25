ECONOMY

Two Attica sewerage plant tenders in the pipeline

two-attica-sewerage-plant-tenders-in-the-pipeline

The Athens Water and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) is expected to launch two tenders to build wastewater processing plants near the capital’s eastern coast, at Rafina and Marathonas, within the first half of 2022.

According to an announcement by the company, construction of the sewerage network leading to the two locations has already commenced.

The public utility is also planning a third tender to connect the Municipality of Saronikos to the biological waste treatment plant at Koropi and a fourth for an architectural project to bring all of EYDAP’s services under one roof.

Environment
READ MORE
greece-creating-a-clear-framework-for-natura-protection-zones
ECONOMY

Greece ‘creating a clear framework for Natura protection zones’

visual-radar-for-pollution-forest-fires
BUSINESS

Visual radar for pollution, forest fires

athens-one-of-the-world-s-brightest-cities
ECONOMY

Athens one of the world’s brightest cities

un-targets-get-ever-more-challenging-for-shipping
SHIPPING

UN targets get ever more challenging for shipping

[InTime News]
ENVIRONMENT

Greece improves its climate change rating

astypalaia-mayor-presents-energy-project-at-cop26
ECONOMY

Astypalaia mayor presents energy project at COP26