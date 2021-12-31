ECONOMY

E-commerce growing in Greece

e-commerce-growing-in-greece

E-commerce turnover in Greece will exceed €14 billion in 2021, a record, according to estimates announced at the 7th Economic Forum of the Hellenic Entrepreneurs Association.

E-commerce has a lot of room to grow, said Georgios Doukidis, a professor in the Department of Management Science and Technology at the Athens University of Economics and Business.

At present, some 18,000 Greek businesses have a fully developed sales site and this number could grow to 30,000, with turnover topping €20 billion, he said.

Technology Retail Business
READ MORE
pepco-to-open-stores-in-greece
BUSINESS

Pepco to open stores in Greece

[Reuters]
ECONOMY

Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen

wolt-in-supermarket-deliveries
ECONOMY

Wolt in supermarket deliveries

development-ministry-nod-for-305-investment-plans
ECONOMY

Development Ministry nod for 305 investment plans

[Shutterstock]
ECONOMY

Asset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021

united-group-s-acquisition-of-wind-gets-nod
ECONOMY

United Group’s acquisition of Wind gets nod