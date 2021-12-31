e-commerce-growing-in-greece

E-commerce turnover in Greece will exceed €14 billion in 2021, a record, according to estimates announced at the 7th Economic Forum of the Hellenic Entrepreneurs Association.

E-commerce has a lot of room to grow, said Georgios Doukidis, a professor in the Department of Management Science and Technology at the Athens University of Economics and Business.

At present, some 18,000 Greek businesses have a fully developed sales site and this number could grow to 30,000, with turnover topping €20 billion, he said.