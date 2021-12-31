furlough-and-compensation-have-returned

The government on Thursday announced the restoration of the contract suspension scheme that had applied during the previous waves of the health crisis, with the state offering 534 euros per month to workers on furlough.

The special-purpose compensation, as it has become known since its first application in spring 2020, will only apply in January 2022 to specific economic sectors affected by the new measures aimed at containing the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This concerns bars, restaurants, nightclubs etc, with employers having to declare the suspended contracts by January 10. There is also a ban on dismissals for enterprises that take up this measure and for as long as it lasts.

The compensation will also apply to artists registered as musicians (or similar professions), who submit a declaration by January 10.

Furthermore, the government is also extending its Syn-Ergasia labor subsidy program up to March 31, 2022 for workers who were in a full-time salaried employment up to October 31, 2021. Employers may reduced the time of weekly work by up to 50% without labor relations being affected, and 60% of workers’ lost salary will be covered by the state.