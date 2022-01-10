total-of-55-projects-included-in-eu-subsidized-package

The government has inducted 55 projects into the Recovery and Resilience Facility worth €3.35 billion, following their approval by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis.

The Greece 2.0 National Recovery and Resilience Plan is in full swing, with new projects being added at a steady pace. A total of 48 projects, worth €2.76 billion, have previously been included in the plan, 12 (€1.42 billion) in July 2021 and the remaining 36 (€1.34 billion) in October 2021. With the inclusion of the latest 55, the total budget for the 103 projects being implemented through the Recovery Fund exceeds €6 billion.

The 55 projects are focused on the green and digital transitions, employment, upskilling, social cohesion, private investments and the transformation of the economy.

The government has also included a number of reforms that are necessary for implementing investments in the Recovery Fund. These include the modernization and simplification of labor laws, the installation and operation of e-car battery chargers, reforming waste management, simplifying tax legislation, addressing energy poverty and a new legislative framework to promote partnerships and mergers between enterprises.