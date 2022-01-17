realistic-prospect-for-cut-to-greek-debt-to-gdp-ratio

Only Greece and Portugal have a realistic prospect of reducing their public-debt-to-GDP ratio in the next two decades, the German Economic Institute said on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft (IW), the debt index in the European South is expected to keep rising, especially in France, Spain and Italy.

As IW senior economist Bjorn Kauder noted in the report, Greece may be at a worse starting point in terms of numbers, but “will have good prospects during normal times.”

Both Greece and Portugal present noteworthy primary surpluses, while Greece is also benefiting from relatively low interest rates, the German institute said.